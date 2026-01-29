Rachel Nuwer is an award-winning freelance journalist who reports about science, travel and food for the New York Times, Nature, Audubon, Scientific American, and more. Her multi-award-winning first book, Poached: Inside the Dark World of Wildlife Trafficking, took her to a dozen countries to report on illegal wildlife trade. Her second book, I Feel Love: MDMA and the Quest for Connection in a Fractured World, covers the history, politics, science and culture of MDMA, and was named an Amazon and Scientific American best book of the year.

Rachel’s love for nature and science was kicked off by a childhood exploring the bayous and beaches of southern Mississippi. Prior to switching to journalism she spent time in Laos researching Mekong River fishes and in a peat swamp in Vietnam investigating wildlife poaching—experiences that sparked a passion for travel and conservation. This wanderlust has taken her to more than 80 countries, 6 of which she has lived in and dozens she has reported from.