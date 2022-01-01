Petrina Darrah

I’ve been stringing words together since I was seven years old and writing short stories about cows on the dairy farm in the Coromandel where I grew up. Officially, however, I began my travel writing career in a content marketing agency six years ago. As a content writer, I created content for a wide range of travel and lifestyle brands in Australia and New Zealand. Eventually I stepped into a full-time digital content role at JUCY, where I fell in love with campervan life, and later Tourism New Zealand, where I was entrusted with the iconic domain, newzealand.com.

I have freelanced consistently over the years, motivated by my passion for storytelling. I have bylines in local and international travel publications including Conde Nast Traveller, the New Zealand Herald, Atlas Obscura, and North & South. My primary school teachers are impressed – they tend to stop my mum in the supermarket and let her know they like my articles.

I travel almost as much as I write, and while I’m on the road I’m always seeking stories about people and places that might inspire readers around the world.

I fell into freelance travel writing because of my insatiable desire to constantly be on the move. My restless feet are almost always laced into my hiking boots or stripped bare as hop from one beach to the next.

My passions include spending days hiking through the wilderness, swimming in the ocean, and finding new places to park my beloved campervan. The pandemic years have seen me drive the length and breadth of New Zealand, and I have an infinite passion for the wild spaces of Aotearoa.

But before being trapped here like a firefly in a jar, I lived in France, Colombia, the Philippines, and Tanzania. In between, I travelled to dozens of countries with little more than a backpack and sense of adventure. Some of my most memorable experiences include climbing an active volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo, climbing another active volcano in the dead of night in Ethiopia, swimming with humpback whales in Tonga, and travelling around Madagascar via “taxi brousse”.

I believe travel can be a force for good. I know, I know – emissions, over-crowding at photo spots, insensitive tourists… Travel isn’t perfect. But it can open minds, start conversations, and give people more power to bring about change. Look at Dark Sky Reserves, set aside for astro-tourism and now providing a haven for insects. Or Quiet Parks, inspiring travel that will connect people to deeper and more meaningful experiences in nature, that might also help protect their health.

Travel can also open doors and bridge gaps between people. I credit my travels with my own passion for understanding people from different cultures and world views.

Having the privilege to experience so many different cultures means I bring my love of diversity and cultural sensitivity into all of my work.

With my background in Linguistics, I’m fascinated by the power of language – how it can weave a story, connect strangers, and link up a brand with the right audience. In the same way, I’m passionate about ensuring I use inclusive language that is free from bias and stereotypes. If you have similar values, we’re bound to get along.