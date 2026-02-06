Nikki Miller-Ka is a classically trained cook, award-winning food writer, and the voice behind Nik Snacks—a food blog that blends seasonal recipes, restaurant coverage, and personal dispatches from her life as a culinary professional.

Nikki holds a BA in English from East Carolina University and a Culinary Arts Associate Degree from Le Cordon Bleu–Miami. She’s worked as a researcher, editorial assistant, reporter, and guest blogger for publications across the Southeast. In the kitchen, her experience spans catering chef, pastry chef, butcher, baker, and—yes—biscuit-maker.

A former tour guide for Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours, Nikki now works as a food editor and freelance food and travel writer, covering everything from restaurant openings to wine trends. Her work has been featured in Food & Wine, Eater, Southern Living, Yahoo!, and more.

Nikki is a proud member of the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) and the Girl Scouts of the USA. She currently resides in Southwest Florida, but her culinary roots run deep in North Carolina.