Natalie Stoclet

AFAR Contributor

We’re certainly not the first ones to meet this way.

On the internet, that is. Nice to meet you, I’m Natalie, and I’ll

start this off with a few quick things about myself. I was born in New York City and raised in Tunisia, Morocco, Argentina, England, and the United Arab Emirates. I have a Belgian father and an Italian/American mother. And while I may not know exactly where I’m from, life on the move has helped me figure out where I want to go.

Whether it be to a new neighborhood or across continents, I’m always in search of the hidden marks that make a place unique, a passion I have translated into a career as a writer and editor. My work has been published on Conde Nast Traveler, Business Insider, Playboy, BBC Travel, Suitcase, AFAR and more. I am currently the Head of Content for Benny and One Night, where I have researched and written about over 200 hotels worldwide and launched our very own editorial site: sothisonenight.com.

My love for turning experiences into visuals and words is one that I hope to carry out for the rest of my career.

