Molly Loomis

Neighbor to bison, grizzlies, wolverines, wolves, and bighorn sheep, Molly makes her home in the heart of Eastern Shoshone and Bannock land, in one of the largest, most intact swaths of temperate land remaining on Earth – the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

When not working, Molly spends her downtime time in the out-of-doors, elbows deep in whatever might be the latest craft project, or reading with and to her hound dogs.

Molly’s pieces have also appeared in several books and anthologies, including co-authoring with Andy Tyson, Climbing: Self Rescue published by The Mountaineers Books and over 20,000 copies sold.

Formerly a Contributing Editor for Climbing and She Sends magazines, Molly also worked as a Regional Editor for the American Alpine Club’s Accidents in North American Climbing. She has received numerous writing opportunities such as Middlebury College’s Environmental Journalism Fellowship, the Journalism and Women Symposium Fellowship, Writer-In-Residence at Grand Teton National Park’s Murie Center, the Banff Centre’s renowned Mountain and Wilderness Writing Workshop, and most recently workshops with Columbia’s Narrative Medicine Program. Mentors of note include: J.B. MacKinnon, Bill McKibben, Rebecca Solnit, Alan Wiesman, and Brad Wetzler.