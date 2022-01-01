Manasseh Franklin

I am a writer, editor and educator with over 15 years professional writing experience across many forms of media and communications. My magazine writing focuses primarily on environmentalism and climate change, and I am currently deep in a book project on glacier recession in North America. While serving as Editor-in-Chief at the backcountry ski publication WildSnow.com, I reported on ski touring news and trends, trip reports and wrote and editing technical gear reviews.

My professional writing and editing services are wide ranging. I am an experienced copy writer for e-commerce sites in the outdoor industry, and have created and executed successful marketing campaigns in that same niche. As an editor, I have worked with authors to develop memoir manuscripts and journalists to develop story ideas for online publication. I have a thorough understanding of editing systems, from basic proofreading to editing technical copy to developing longform narratives.

As a university instructor, I spent several years at the University of Wyoming teaching both full time in the English Department and adjunct (online and in person) in the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources. I have developed and taught courses on publication editing and technical writing, and have intructed beginning and intermediate composition courses, technical and science writing, first year seminars, and environmental history and philosophy. Additionally, I co-instructed an Environmental and Natural Resources internship course where I provided one on one mentorship with students who were bridging the gap between their academic and professional lives.

Find my articles in Adventure Journal, Alpinist, Aspen Sojourner, AFAR, Rock and Ice, Western Confluence, Trail Runner magazines, wildsnow.com and more.