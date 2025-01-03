M. Leona Godin

Leona Godin is a writer, performer, educator, and the author of There Plant Eyes: A Personal and Cultural history of Blindness (Pantheon, 2021). Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, Playboy, O Magazine, Electric Literature, Catapult, and other print and online publications. She produced two plays: The Star of Happiness, about Helen Keller’s time performing in vaudeville, and The Spectator and the Blind Man, about the invention of Braille. Godin holds a PhD in English, and besides her many years teaching literature and humanities courses at NYU, she has lectured on art, accessibility, technology, and disability at such places as Tandon School of Engineering, Rice University, Baylor College of Medicine, and the American Printing House for the Blind. Her online magazine exploring the arts and sciences of smell and taste, Aromatica Poetica, publishes writing and art from around the world.

