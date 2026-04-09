Leilani Marie Labong is a San Francisco–based journalist whose work explores design and food through place. Her reporting, published in WSJ Off Duty, Bloomberg CityLab, National Geographic, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Saveur, FoodPrint, and Virtuoso, focuses on how culture, the built environment, and climate shape destinations. She has received a Society of Professional Journalists Award for Excellence in Long-Form Storytelling (Northern California) and a Western Publishing Association Maggie Award for Best Profile. She holds an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.