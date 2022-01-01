Leah Messinger

I’m a reporter focused on the intersection of the environment and public health. I also write about food, culture, business, and technology. My work appears most frequently in The Guardian; I’ve also written for Afar, The Atlantic.com, Bay Nature, MSNBC.com, The New York Times Magazine, Newsday, The Oakland Tribune, The Press-Enterprise, Red Herring, San Francisco Chronicle Magazine, and Terrain, among other publications. Prior to becoming a journalist I was editorial director of the California Institute for Biodiversity. I hold an M.J. in journalism, a B.A. in political science, and a B.S. in conservation and resource studies from the University of California, Berkeley. I live in the San Francisco Bay Area with my husband and three children.