Leah Mennies

Hello!
I’ve been passionate about reporting, writing, and visually packaging stories since elementary school, when I stayed in from recess to create fake travel brochures and spent more time working on my science fair presentation trifold than I did on the actual experiment.As the Editorial Director of Lifestyle at content agency John Brown Media, I lead a team of editors and art directors in planning and creating the bi-monthly food publication fresh and create compelling omni-channel content for retailers and brands across the globe. I was previously the Senior Food Editor at Boston magazine, and my writing on food and culture appears in outlets including The Washington Post, Bon Appétit, The Strategist, and PUNCH. I recently launched a newsletter all about dumplings called Above the Fold:
I’m passionate about dachshunds, pigs in a blanket, turtleneck sweatshirts, all things crab, and groan-y puns. I’m currently getting back into playing the drums.