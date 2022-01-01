Katrina Martinez-Carter

KARINA IS A PROGAM MANAGER AT GOOGLE, A WRITER AND A CONSULTANT.

At Google, she leads news and content initiatives and also supports internal diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging (DEI&B) programs, which include product strategy. She also consults independently and writes. She currently lives in Venice, Los Angeles, and spends part of the year in Puerto Rico.

Karina spent five years working as a freelance journalist, primarily based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and writing about travel. She was an original contributor to outlets including BBC Travel and BBC Worklife, and she authored chapters for three Fodor’s South America guidebooks. She also has experience in public relations, marketing, copywriting and nonprofit work. She holds a B.S. from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University with a double major in Spanish literature, and is fluent in Spanish.

Karina practices Vedic meditation (learning from The Spring Meditation) and runs with Venice Run Club, completing the Los Angeles Marathon in March 2022. She was trained in Reiki Levels 1 &2 from Asha Surti of Reiki Traveler, recently started creating NFTs and now shares travel videos on TikTok. She is working on a book about spirituality, as well as one related to her Mexican family history, which is a project with her father.