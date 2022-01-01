Kathleen Squires

Kathleen’s work has spanned book, blog, newsprint and glossy, with hundreds of published works ranging from restaurant reviews to travel features to pop culture paperbacks. Before embarking on a freelance writing career, she spent 9 years working as a book editor.

Kathleen grew up in Wayne, NJ. After studying at Lafayette College in Easton, PA, she moved to Manhattan, where she currently resides. A serial traveler, she has visited all 7 continents and over 55 countries, including stints living in London, Tokyo, and Buenos Aires. She is married to the ex-banker and bon-vivant, Hernan Rodriguez.

Kathleen’s clients include: The Wall Street Journal, Saveur Magazine, Zagat.com, National Geographic Traveler, Budget Travel, Gourmet, The New York Daily News, The New York Post, Time Out New York, Kirkus Reviews, Random House, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, Lucasfilm and Disney Press among many others.