Karla Gachet was born in Quito, Ecuador. She has published her work in magazines worldwide such as National Geographic Magazine, Smithsonian and The New York Times. She has published two books together with her husband also photographer Ivan Kashinsky: Historias Mínimas, from Ecuador to Tierra del Fuego (2009) and Gypsy Kings (2012). Her work has been awarded in competitions such as World Press Photo POY and POYi Latin America. Her photographs have been exhibited in Ecuador, Guatemala, London, India, Peru, Uruguay, China and USA. Together with Kashinsky, she created the collective Runa Photos (2011), a platform for documentary photography. She currently lives near the City of Angels where she works freelance. She is represented by Panos Pictures in London.