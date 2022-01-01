Ivan Kashinsky

Ivan spent twelve years based in Quito, Ecuador, where he had the unique experience of working throughout Latin America. Kashinsky has photographed four feature stories for National Geographic Magazine and has an Instagram following of over 150K. He strives to tell intimate stories that are underrepresented in mainstream media. Ivan’s photos have been honored in some of the most prestigious contests and exhibited around the world. Kashinsky currently lives in Los Angeles, CA, with Karla Gachet and their two sons, Nahuel and Piuma. Ivan and Karla founded Runa Photos in 2012 and they are represented by Panos Pictures in London. Please feel free to contact Ivan at any time. (Contact form below)