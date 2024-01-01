Jessica Poitevien is a freelance travel writer currently based in south Florida and eagerly awaiting her next adventure. Her favorite topics are food, travel, and culture, but she’ll write about almost anything that piques her curiosity. Her bylines have appeared in National Geographic, Business Insider, Travel + Leisure, American Way magazine, and more. When she’s not writing, you can find Jessica stoking the flames of her other obsessions: baking shows, talking to strangers, and exploring nature.