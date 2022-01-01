Jess Lander

Jess is a freelance wine, booze, food, and travel writer based in Napa Valley. She’s a regular contributor for Decanter, Wine Enthusiast, Wine Business Monthly, 7x7, Eater SF, Napa Sonoma Magazine, and the Napa Valley Register. Her work has appeared in many other publications, including VinePair, SevenFifty Daily, AFAR, Eating Well, Well + Good, Lonely Planet, and the SF Chronicle.

In 2021, Jess authored and published The Essential Napa Valley Cookbook, a project benefitting Napa’s restaurant community that was impacted by Covid-19 and the fires.