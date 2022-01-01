Jennifer Trandell is a professional freelance writer and photographer, specializing in nature, conservation, wildlife, archeology, art, and adventure travel. A native Texan, Jennifer has traveled to over 25 countries and lived in Asia, Australia, Europe, Hawaii, and Mexico. Her favorite places are remote islands.

She enjoys treks into the mountains and desert or canoeing rivers, bayous, and diving in the ocean. The people who are working toward positive global change for the health of the planet inspire Jennifer’s stories.

Jennifer’s works have been published in print and online publications including a piece in Edible Houston Magazine entitled Growing Up Growing Food- Outdoor Classrooms Make a Difference, and a local restaurant’s campaign to use a parking lot as an edible garden space, a monarch article for a local plant store blog, an article about urban beehives, conservation pieces for a local real estate blog, a travel article for AFAR Media about The Golden Age of Baja, a yoga travel article for Pink Pangea and she is a regular contributor to The Midden, a bimonthly naturalist journal including an article on Saving Our Beautiful Bayous, The Mystery of the Mast and Archeology of the Upper Texas Coast.

Few people are as qualified to write about ecology, the environment, flora, fauna, and art. She is a certified volunteer for the Texas Master Naturalists and has reported about a prescribed prairie burn for the Texas Land Conservancy and for a Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle patrol during nesting season with Turtle Island Restoration Network. She has also volunteered and written about the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Cultural Anthropology from the University of California, San Diego and a master’s degree in Education integrated with the Arts from Lesley University. She has attended the Honolulu Arts Academy and the Glassell School of Art. Her previous vocation was an Art and Art History teacher in California, Hawaii, and Texas. Jennifer has written several articles about Art exhibitions including a story for Papercity Magazine about the U.S. premiere of French Floral painter, Claire Basler: The Garden of Dreams. As an avid gardener, she loves to write about all things botanical.

Beyond nature, her favorite subject is archeology. She is a member of the Houston Archeological Society helping screen for artifacts on local prehistoric to historic era sites. Her undergraduate thesis researched the ancient Mesoamerican trade routes and she has explored and written articles about Maya Ruins and Prehistoric Rock Art.