Jeanne Bonner is an essayist, literary translator, and writing instructor. She studied Italian at Wesleyan University and has an MFA in writing from Bennington College as well as an MA in Italian literature from the University of Connecticut. In literary translation, she focuses on overlooked Italian women writers. She won the 2018 PEN Grant for the English Translation of Italian Literature for her translation-in-progress of Mariateresa Di Lascia’s novel Passaggio in Ombra. She also won a fellowship at the New York Public Library to translate the works of Italian transnational writer Edith Bruck, and to study other analogous Italian women writers. Her translations have appeared in Asymptote Journal, Consequence, and the Kenyon Review. She is also an essayist. Her personal essays have appeared in the New York Times, the Boston Globe, Catapult, Longreads, Brevity, and CNN Travel. She has written about Italian literature for Literary Hub and the Ploughshares blog.