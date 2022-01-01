Howie Kahn contributes to Details, GQ, O, The Oprah Magazine, WSJ, and Grantland. His work has also appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The New York Times Magazine, Men’s Journal, Departures, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, Triple Canopy, SWALLOW and other publications. Kahn has been anthologized by the Times and, twice, in McSweeney’s Grantland Quarterly. He is a James Beard Award winner, a Hopwood Award winner, and a graduate of the University of Michigan and the Sarah Lawrence College MFA program.