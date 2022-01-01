Frank Bures
AFAR Contributor
Frank Bures is the author of The Geography of Madness, which Newsweek called one of the best travel books of the decade, and editor of Under Purple Skies: The Minneapolis Anthology. His work has appeared in Harper’s, The Washington Post Magazine, Outside, Bicycling and other places. His stories have also been included in the Best American Travel Writing twice, and selected as “Notable” stories for the Best American Sports Writing, Essays and Travel Writing thirteen times. He speaks Swahili, Italian and a few other languages less well and lives in Minneapolis with his wife and two daughters.