Francesco Bassetti

Francesco is a freelance journalist and editor specialising in environmental issues. He curates Climate Foresight Magazine’s editorial production where he strives to bring high quality content on environmental issues. He also works as Editor for Renewable Matter magazine on the circular economy and is a contributor at Lifegate.com and Edizioni Ambiente. On top of his dedication to environmental journalism, Francesco is an active climber and alpinist producing content in this sector for UpClimbing magazine and Versante Sud.

Francesco graduated with honours in History and Politics at Queen Mary University of London (2012), followed by an MSc at University College London (2016) studying Sustainable Development and Latin American Studies, where he obtained First Class Honours and conducted extensive fieldwork in the Mexican state of Oaxaca for his thesis: “The impact of wind energy megaprojects on local communities in Oaxaca.”

Having grown up between the UK and Italy, Francesco is mother tongue English and Italian. He also lived in Mexico and Colombia and is fluent in Spanish.