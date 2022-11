Hey there! I’m Emily. I’ve been obsessed with photography since the day I first held our family’s 90s-era Olympus film camera. I love capturing the beauty in the world around me, from the mountains I climb, to the smiles on people’s faces. Nothing in the world brings me more joy than to celebrate people and places by capturing them in their most authentic light. I hope you enjoy my digital portfolio- shoot me a message if you’d like to connect!