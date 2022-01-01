Elisabeth Eaves

My travel memoir, Wanderlust, spans 15 years of roaming the globe, taking readers on a wondrous ride from the South Pacific to the Middle East to the capitals of Europe and beyond. The New York Times Book Review called it “a heady, headlong chronical of a decade and a half spent adrift,” and Oprah.com said “her vivid tales…make the journey a vicarious pleasure.” I’m also the author of Bare, a non-fiction book about strippers that the Washington Post called “a first-rate, first-person work of social anthropology.” My travel writing has appeared in The Best American Travel Writing, among other anthologies, and won me three Lowell Thomas Awards from the Society of American Travel Writers.

While travel writing was my first literary love, I’m also a journalist, essayist, science writer, editor, and fiction writer. I’m currently working on novels set in some of the places I loved as a traveler.