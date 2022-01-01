David Campbell has devoted his career to research and practice in the nonprofit sector. His research interests address a range of critical nonprofit management issues, including accountability, performance measurement, and how human service organizations use social media. He has also studied organizational emergence and adaptation (specifically in response to disaster); and mergers and other forms of restructuring. In recent years, the opportunity to teach at Koç University in Turkey has led him to participate in research on philanthropy and giving in that country. He is currently working an edited book about philanthropy in the Muslim world. He is a member of the Editorial Board for the journal Nonprofit Management and Leadership and the Journal of Muslim Philanthropy and Civil Society. Since 2009, Dr. Campbell has received funding from the Learning by Giving Foundation and Campus Compact for the Philanthropy Incubator project he founded. The program educates and encourages philanthropy among undergraduate and graduate students including awarding funds to local nonprofit organizations and has distributed more than $200,000 to Binghamton area organizations. He is a member of the board of the Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation in Binghamton, New York, and of Racker, a leader in providing services and opportunities for individuals with disabilities, which envisions a world “where all people know they belong.” He earned a PhD in Social Welfare from Case Western Reserve University, a MAR from Yale University, and a B.A. from Bates College.