Colman Andrews, a senior editor for 24/7 Wall St., is an internationally known food writer and editor. He was previously the editor in chief of Saveur magazine, which he co-founded, and the vice president and editorial director of TheDailyMeal.com. He is the author of an estimated 3,000 articles, essays, and reviews on food, wine, travel, music, art, architecture, design, the entertainment industry, and social issues, published on three continents, and has written nine books on food, including cookbooks, a biography, and a memoir.

Andrews is the winner of eight James Beard Awards, including 2010 Cookbook of the Year, as well as awards from Britain’s Guild of Food Writers and the International Association of Cooking Professionals. In 1985, he became one of the first 50 figures named to the Who’s Who of Cooking in America. In 2012, the government of Catalonia gave Andrews the Creu de Sant Jordi, its highest civilian honor, for his work in promoting Catalan cuisine.