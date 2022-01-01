Christopher Hall

Though I studied law and worked as a lawyer for a number of years, I turned to full-time journalism in 2000. While reporting on food, architecture, travel and other cultural topics, I’ve carved stones for a medieval French castle, interviewed San Quentin inmate-artists, surveyed Istanbul from its highest minaret, participated in a Brazilian voodoo ceremony, eaten tapas with an octogenarian nun in Seville , bowled with drag queens in Las Vegas, and rowed across a fjord with a Norwegian cheesemaker and one of her goats. I’ve written for many US publications, including Smithsonian, Architectural Digest, Saveur, National Geographic Traveler, Gourmet, Sunset, VIA, AARP The Magazine, and the New York Times.