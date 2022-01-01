Charlie Page

Writer. Photographer. Airline Pilot.

Charlie is a Senior First Officer on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. He has over 10,000 hours flying experience both around Europe on the A320 family and worldwide on the B787. He currently flies to destinations such as Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Hong Kong, Johannesburg and Shanghai.

Charlie is also a freelance writer, contributing to a range of print and online publications such as Conde Nast Traveler, The Telegraph, AFAR, The Points Guy and Business Traveller.

His experience of the airline industry combined with his expertise as an airline pilot puts him in a unique position to authentically comment on a range of aviation-related subjects.