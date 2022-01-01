Carrie Miller is a traveler, storyteller, and award-winning writer. She has been writing for National Geographic and other publications that share her love of exploration for more than 20 years. Her adventures – from diving with great white sharks in Australia to riding reindeer in Mongolia – have taken her around the world.

Carrie’s first book, 100 Dives of a Lifetime: The World’s Ultimate Underwater Destinations, was published in 2019.

Her second book (yet to be titled) is based on a continuous 14-month assignment exploring the world’s best dive travel destinations with her husband, Chris Taylor. It will be published by National Geographic in December 2022.