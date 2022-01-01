Carrie Miller

AFAR Contributor

Carrie Miller is a traveler, storyteller, and award-winning writer. She has been writing for National Geographic and other publications that share her love of exploration for more than 20 years. Her adventures – from diving with great white sharks in Australia to riding reindeer in Mongolia – have taken her around the world.

Carrie’s first book, 100 Dives of a Lifetime: The World’s Ultimate Underwater Destinations, was published in 2019.

Her second book (yet to be titled) is based on a continuous 14-month assignment exploring the world’s best dive travel destinations with her husband, Chris Taylor. It will be published by National Geographic in December 2022.

Articles by Author
What’s Actually Happening to the Great Barrier Reef?
Natural Wonders
