Bridget Reed Morawski
AFAR Contributor
Bridget Reed Morawski is a freelance reporter focused on energy, environment, conservation, and food issues. She compiles and writes a daily newsletter on energy and climate updates in the U.S. Northeast for Energy News Network. Since going freelance, she has written features and daily news articles for publications including Popular Science, Architectural Digest, Modern Farmer, the Washington Post, Mainebiz, and numerous local publications in Washington, D.C.