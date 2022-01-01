Brett Martin is the author of Difficult Men: Behind the Scenes of a Creative Revolution, From The Sopranos and The Wire to Mad Men and Breaking Bad (2014) and the forthcoming Fuck You, Eat This (Crown).

He is a Correspondent and Chief Food Critic for GQ Magazine, a two-time James Beard Award winner and a six-time selectee of the annual Best Food Writing anthology. His work has appeared in Vanity Fair, Bon Appetit, the New York Times and The New Yorker, among others, and on public radio’s This American Life.