Bill Donahue

I’ve been working as a journalist since 1987.

In reporting stories, I’ve searched for fallen meteorites in the Sahara Desert, snuck into Manuel Noriega’s abandoned beach house, and camped out with Army soldiers in the minus 30 degree chill of the Alaskan Arctic. I believe in journalism and in honest, compassionate storytelling. I live in New Hampshire, in a circa 1790 house. I run the Scriven Arts Center out of my barn, and I try to get out on my bike or on cross-country skis every afternoon.