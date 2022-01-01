Baze Mpinja

I’m a Brooklyn-based writer, editor, and content strategist. I used to be a beauty editor for Glamour magazine, but after nearly four years there (and a few TV appearances!), I traded in my Conde Nast ID card for the gig economy and a broader experience. As a freelancer, I’ve written about the mysterious world of braiding hair , the resurgence of press-on nails , the beauty struggles of acting while Black , and more.

I’ve also had the opportunity to write copy and consult for global brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, NARS, Maybelline, Unilever, and DevaCurl. I penned a book, too. Channeling my inner high schooler to write Seventeen Ultimate Guide to Beauty (Running Press, 2012) turned out to be much easier than I thought.

Although I think TikTok is wildly entertaining, I still love good, old-fashioned storytelling. The kind that takes longer than 60 seconds to consume. The kind that sticks in a reader’s mind weeks or even months later. I write because I love talking about the intersection between beauty and culture and my experiences working in an industry that, for years, has excluded me. And as the granddaughter of a Congolese woman who never learned to read, I’ll always consider that an honor and a privilege.