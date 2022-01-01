Ashley M. Biggers is an award-winning freelance journalist who has contributed to CNN, Lonely Planet, AFAR, USA Today, and Fodor’s Travel, among many others. As author of 100 Things to Do in Albuquerque Before You Die and Secret Albuquerque, she’s an expert on her hometown’s marquee and off-the-beaten-path destinations.

Ashley serves as editor of GuestLife New Mexico and GuestLife El Paso, and is lead editor for the Southwest Adventure Series from University of New Mexico Press. Her award-winning book, Eco-Travel New Mexico, was the first in the series.

Ashley completed her undergraduate degree in communication studies at the University of Puget Sound and earned her master’s degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. She has earned member to the Society of American Travel Writers and the International Food, Wine, and Travel Writers Association.

A word nerd, she’s a storyteller at heart. She adores being outside, but when she’s in the office, she’d love to hear from you. She can be reached via email at ashley@ashleymbiggers.com.