Ariana Lindquist

Trained social anthropologist, ethical photojournalist, experienced visual storyteller.

As a photojournalist, I collaborate with writers and on teams to create award-winning, newsworthy reportage, as well as work independently to produce self-directed documentary projects. My work has been recognized by World Press Photo, NPPA: Best of Photojournalism, White House News Photographers Association, Int’l Photography Awards, and the Independent Book Publishers Association, among others, as well as Fulbright to China.

I’m comfortable and experienced in diverse and challenging environments. Perhaps the toughest was working as a photojournalist for seven years in China, at which time was ranked 174th out of 179 countries in press freedom by Reporters Without Borders. There, I extensively photographed feature, social, economic, travel and breaking news stories for New York Times, TIME magazine, and other international news organizations. Furthermore, in the Middle East I respectfully documented the intimate feminine realm of family life.

Back in the United States, I navigate diverse social and cultural spheres, producing work ranging from documentation of Amish family life to photographing global heads of state during high-level diplomatic events as a UN staff photographer. In both dicey and delicate situations, I am aided by an ability to blend into the background, enabling me to unobtrusively document the natural flow of events.

I live in Minneapolis, MN and work anywhere.