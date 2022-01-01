Amy Yee @amyyeewrites is a journalist for Bloomberg News covering Equality.

She is an award-winning American journalist based in New Delhi, India from 2006-2013.

As a journalist, she focuses on solutions to social problems, such as climate change; reducing deaths of children and mothers in developing countries; and improving safety in Bangladesh’s garment factories; and much more. She has the most articles (70+) in the Solutions Journalism Network’s Story Tracker besides SJN’s founders, with more stories not included in the database.Amy discussed her solutions journalism with SJN here.

[As a ‘solution’ for underfunded journalists and writers (me), I am experimenting with virtual tip jars, both powered by PayPal! Two options to donate here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AmyYeeWrites and https://ko-fi.com/amyyee ]

She has written for The New York Times, The Economist, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, National Geographic, The Guardian, The Nation, The Atlantic.com, NBCNews.com, Foreign Policy.com, International Herald Tribune, Forbes, The Lancet, Science Magazine, Christian Science Monitor, ScientificAmerican.com, The Daily Beast, Undark (science magazine at MIT), Stanford Social Innovation Review, Boston Globe Magazine, Boston Globe, Ms. Magazine, Slate, The Progressive, Roads and Kingdoms, Yes! Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Afar Magazine, Global Post (US), OnEarth.com, Far Eastern Economic Review.com and Buddha Dharma magazine, among other publications.

Amy is a former staff reporter and foreign correspondent for the Financial Times, based in New Delhi and New York.

From 2016 to 2018 she reported solo from 10 countries in Africa. She has reported from 20 countries in total: India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania/Zanzibar, Mozambique, Australia, Bosnia, Russia, Sweden, Myanmar, Peru and the U.S.

She is currently at Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, MA where she is pursuing an MPA.

Her produced radio work has aired on NPR (National Public Radio) and Voice of America.

Her narrative essay about a literary walk in Delhi, India was a Notable Essay in the Best American Essays 2017 anthology. Her long form article about reforming Bangladesh’s garment factories was a Notable Essay in the Best American Essays 2016 anthology. And her article about climate change in the Sundarbans mangrove forests of Bangladesh won first prize in the United Nations Correspondents Association awards in 2014 and was also a Notable Essay in the Best American Essays 2015 anthology.

Her narrative nonfiction book about Tibetan refugees in India, as well as Australia and Europe, was a finalist for the 2017 Restless Books $10,000 Prize for New Immigrant Writing for a debut work of nonfiction by a first-generation immigrant.

Amy was a 2019 fellow at The MacDowell Colony in New Hampshire and the Logan Nonfiction Program near Albany, New York. She was a 2014 Knight Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University in New York where she also earned a masters’s degree.

Amy also has an MFA in Creative Writing from Hunter College and won a national fiction award as an undegrad.

She has written across a range of subjects. From south Asia she wrote about poverty and ways to promote human and economic development; business; business approaches to reduce poverty; clean energy; public health; arts, culture and travel. She also wrote extensively on Tibet issues.

In 2020 Amy gave a one-hour guest talk to a Harvard Kennedy School class about climate change and media; spoke on a panel at the Journalism & Women Symposium 2020 about climate change coverage; and spoke to Solutions Journalism Network members about solutions journalism. She has also spoken at the Asian American Journalists Association conference about international reporting and moderated panels at an international conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh about environment and business.

In 2014 she won first prize in the United Nations Correspondents’ Association (UNCA) journalism awards contest for reporting about climate change adaptation in Bangladesh. Her work was recognized by UN Secretary General Ban-ki Moon at a ceremony in New York. In 2015 she was a Silver Winner in the UNCA awards again for reporting about climate change in Bangladesh. In 2013 she was a bronze winner in the UNCA journalism awards contest and recognized at a gala ceremony in New York.

In 2016 she won “Outstanding Business Story” in the South Asian Journalists Association’s (SAJA) annual journalism contest for her long form analysis about reforming Bangladesh’s garment factories. In 2017 she won the SAJA award for Best Literary Non-Fiction for her essay about a literary walk through Delhi. In 2013 she was a two-time winner in the SAJA awards in the Commentary and Arts/Culture categories for articles published by the New York Times about the economic impact of intestinal worms in children in poor countries and about the world’s largest Passover Seder (in Kathmandu, Nepal) in The Atlantic.com.

Amy has been a finalist seven other times in the South Asian Journalists Association’s (SAJA) annual journalism contest in the Features, Enterprise Reporting and Business categories in 2017, 2014 and 2012.

At the UNCA awards ceremony in New York with UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in December 2015.

She was part of a team that won First Prize for public health reporting in the 2013 Association of Healthcare Journalists annual contest for her in-depth analysis of how Bangladesh and India have reduced the deaths of new mothers.

In 2020 she won Honorable Mention in the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ) awards for articles from Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique and Israel. The judges wrote that her work “brought us from the vineyards of Israel to coastal Mozambique, showing that there are no boundaries in environmental reporting. That she managed to accomplish this work on a shoestring budget as a solo freelancer is testament to her commitment and passion for environmental journalism.”

In 2019 she was a finalist for the Fetisov Journalism Awards.

In 2008 she was part of a global team of Financial Times reporters named finalists for Best Newspaper Story of the Year in the UK for a series on the environment.

Her photos have appeared in The New York Times, National Geographic.com, Washington Post, NPR, The International Herald Tribune, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Economist.com, Financial Times, The Atlantic.com, The Nation, The Christian Science Monitor, The Boston Globe, The Lancet, Roads and Kingdoms, Undark, Voice of America (VOAnews.com), Buddha Dharma magazine, NBCNews.com, Atlas Obscura and Terrain.org.

She was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. Amy graduated from Wellesley College in Massachusetts magna cum laude with honors, and also has a master’s degree from Columbia University in New York and an MFA in creative writing from Hunter College in New York. She is at Harvard Kennedy School where she is a candidate for an MPA in 2020. She is a published poet.