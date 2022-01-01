Alyssa Shelasky is a magazine writer, screenwriter, author of This Might Be Personal, Apron Anxiety: My Messy Affairs In & Out of the Kitchen and upcoming lifestyle guide, Style Lyss. Her beat is life, food, travel, love, pain, parenting, money, health, and sex.

She is also starring in and producing the Sex Diaries docuseries on HBO. She has written for numerous publications including the New York Magazine, Lifestyle, Self, Martha Stewart, Bon Appétit, Conde Nast Traveler, Refinery29, Travel & Leisure, People, The New York Post and more. She lives with her family in Brooklyn Heights.