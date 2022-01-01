Alice Fung

Alice’s interest in architecture began during her childhood years in Hong Kong where she witnessed a city experiencing unprecedented growth at the intersection of major social and cultural forces.

At Oberlin College, the study of art, urban studies, and modern dance led to Alice’s further engagement with spatial choreography and the social aspects of habitation. Graduate study with architects and theorists such as Frank Israel and Dolores Hayden, galvanized her understanding of architecture as a continuum of the larger environment and culminated in a Masters of Architecture from UCLA Graduate School of Architecture and Urban Planning.

Alice interned at a landscape architecture firm and worked as an associate at the Frederick Fisher Architects. In 1990, she partnered with Michael Blatt to establish their own practice. In addition, Alice is a professor at USC Roski School of Art and Design, where her interaction with an interdisciplinary group of students continues to inspire her practice.