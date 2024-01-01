Alexis Averbuck is a painter and writer who has travelled and lived all over the world, from Sri Lanka and Ecuador to Zanzibar and Greece. She has crossed the Pacific by sailboat, lived in Antarctica for a year and gone diving in a shark tank. Alexis paints, photographs, and publishes books on her journeys for Lonely Planet, the BBC, National Geographic and other outlets. Lately she focuses on Iceland, France, Italy, Greece, Spain and Antarctica and promotes conscious travel and adventure in video and on television.

To learn more, visit www.alexisaverbuck.com and @alexisaverbuck