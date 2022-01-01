Alex Verman

AFAR Contributor

Alex Verman Green is a writer in Toronto.

My name is Alex. I write and think on the subjects of narrative, identity, gender, nationalism, and politics.

My work has been published in The Outline, Buzzfeed, Slate, Xtra Magazine, Jewish Currents, and elsewhere. I have a Master’s degree from the department of political science at the University of Toronto, in collaboration with the Centre for Diaspora and Transnational Studies. I am currently studying law.

I also work as a freelance journalist, cultural critic, and content strategist in downtown Toronto. Click here to check out my page on Patreon. Click here to learn more about me and my work.

Articles by Author
