Alex Verman Green is a writer in Toronto.

My name is Alex. I write and think on the subjects of narrative, identity, gender, nationalism, and politics.

My work has been published in The Outline, Buzzfeed, Slate, Xtra Magazine, Jewish Currents, and elsewhere. I have a Master’s degree from the department of political science at the University of Toronto, in collaboration with the Centre for Diaspora and Transnational Studies. I am currently studying law.

I also work as a freelance journalist, cultural critic, and content strategist in downtown Toronto. Click here to check out my page on Patreon. Click here to learn more about me and my work.