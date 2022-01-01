Adam Erace went from a kid whose dinner plate was no-vegetable, nothing-touch zone to a restaurant critic, food and travel writer, cookbook author and recipe developer. He lives in South Philly with his wife, Charlotte, and three maniacal rescue pups. He observes the Oxford comma on request.

Adam’s writing has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Traveler, Saveur, Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, Vice, Businessweek, Virtuoso Life, Martha Stewart Weddings, Afar, Details, GQ, Eater, Taste, Punch, Southern Living, The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Points Guy, Fodor’s and many more. He is a Contributing Editor at Men’s Journal, reviews restaurants around the world for Fortune and is the coauthor of Laurel: A Small Restaurant in Philadelphia; Dinner at the Club: 100 Years of Recipes and Stories from South Philly’s Palizzi Social Club; The Philadelphia Chef’s Table; and The Cocktail Workshop: An Essential Guide to Classic Cocktails and How to Make Them Your Own He co-hosted Great American Food Finds on Food Network.

Adam is available for editorial and advertorial projects, books, recipe development, creative copywriting, consulting, radio, podcasting and television.