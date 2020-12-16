The Perfect Weekend in Charleston
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Between rapturous meals in Charleston—from just-caught oysters to Chinese food (you may not connect South Carolina with Chinese food yet, but you will after you eat at Xiao Bao Biscuit) to James Beard Award-winning farm-to-table fare at Husk—you may want to partake in other delights the town has to offer. Take a walking tour to see the city's architectural gems from Rainbow Row to the churches that give Charleston the nickname Holy City to the grand houses along Waterfront Park. Stop and browse the local crafts and food at the Charleston City Market. And learn about the city's history: from its colonial beginnings to modern times, with a visit to the Edmondston-Alston House, and one of the local plantations, and Fort Sumter, as well as the thriving history taking place at College of Charleston.
1081 Morrison Dr, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
This cavernous brewpub has a wide-open kitchen, a long bar, tall communal tables, and a patio shaded by live oaks. If you can, grab a seat at the chef’s counter and watch the team spread creamy aïoli on locally made rye...
Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Waterfront Park runs a picturesque half-mile along the Cooper River, from an exuberant fountain at its north end (near the cruise ship terminal), to North Adgers Wharf at its southern border. There is much to recommend a stop in this small...
224 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
XBB, as locals call it, occupies a remodeled and brightly furnished former gas station in the Elliotborough neighborhood. Catering to its surfer clientele with Nicaraguan beer, the spot also offers a constantly changing menu of authentic Asian...
188 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Once the center of commerce inCharleston, the City Market is now the heart of tourism. Although its location near the cruise terminal can make it feel like a kitschy open-air market in the Caribbean, the tackiness is part of its charm. Yes, you’ll...
142 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Nicknamed the Holy City for its abundance of churches, Charleston's most notable house of worship is St. Philip’s. The Anglican parish was constructed in 1680 and rebuilt in 1835 after a devastating fire. Since then, it’s...
232 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
It’s a big deal when a chef wins a James Beard Award for “Best Chef: Southeast.” It’s an even bigger deal when that chef’s successor wins the same award a few years later, but that’s exactly what happened at...
698 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Restaurateur Brooks Reitz built his name with this chicken-and-oyster joint that feels old-school despite its carefully crafted ambiance. On a first visit, it’s sinful not to order the perfectly salted, crispy/juicy fried chicken amalgam...
1235 Long Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, USA
The magnificent avenue of oak trees that greets visitors at Boone Hall Plantation is, on its own, a Charleston must-see. After taking it in, guests can walk through the plantation mansion or take a driving tour of the grounds, which cover 738...
133 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Queen Street Grocery is a quintessentially Charleston spot, set in a residential neighborhood and open since 1922. It has served as the surrounding neighborhood's corner grocery store for decades, but in recent years it's acted as a café as...
66 George St, Charleston, SC 29424, USA
With its Spanish moss-draped oak trees and beautiful stucco buildings, the College of Charleston's campus is long on atmosphere and makes a great place for a stroll. Randolph Hall, a magnificent edifice built in 1828 and one of the six college...
135 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
The Gibbes Museum of Art has been around since 1905, but it’s far more than a repository of dusty oil paintings. In fact, after a $13.5 million renovation in 2016, it now ranks in the upper echelons of American art museums. The permanent...
340 Concord St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Taking a trip to Fort Sumter gives visitors a chance to explore a little Civil War history (the first shot of that long bloody war was fired here in 1861) through an orientation in town at the education center, followed by a ferry ride out to the...
1870 Bowens Island Rd, Charleston, SC 29412, USA
Bowens Island Restaurant has existed in one form or another since 1946. The original building, covered in Sharpie messages scrawled by diners over the years, burned to the ground in 2006. Owner Robert Barber rebuilt it...
21 E Battery, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Thanks to its views across Charleston Harbor, the Edmondston-Alston House is one of the city’s most popular historic homes open to the public. Its hyphenated name joins that of its builder and of the rice planter who purchased it...
224 King St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Charleston Grill’s dining room is elegant, wood-paneled and quiet; the menu has a range of options to suit any palate, divided into four sections like “Lush” and “Cosmopolitan;” and there’s live jazz every...
0 George St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Zero George consists of five structures: the main building fronting George Street, built in the early 1800s as two separate structures; two additional examples of the “Charleston single house,” a long and narrow building with an open-air porch...
