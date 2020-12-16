Between rapturous meals in Charleston—from just-caught oysters to Chinese food (you may not connect South Carolina with Chinese food yet, but you will after you eat at Xiao Bao Biscuit) to James Beard Award-winning farm-to-table fare at Husk—you may want to partake in other delights the town has to offer. Take a walking tour to see the city's architectural gems from Rainbow Row to the churches that give Charleston the nickname Holy City to the grand houses along Waterfront Park. Stop and browse the local crafts and food at the Charleston City Market. And learn about the city's history: from its colonial beginnings to modern times, with a visit to the Edmondston-Alston House, and one of the local plantations, and Fort Sumter, as well as the thriving history taking place at College of Charleston.