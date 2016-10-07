What You Need to Know About Ubering in 9 of the World’s Biggest Cities

It’s a no-go in Berlin—and a lifesaver in Ho Chi Minh City.

share this article

Lyft, Uber—most of us are familiar (maybe a little too familiar . . . they’re just so easy) with the dueling ridehail services. But did you know that Uber is technically banned in Berlin? Or that, depending on where you’re going, it’s cheaper for a group to split a ride than to take the tube in London? Of course, public transportation is plentiful in most of the following cities and it’s not impossible to hail a cab. But sometimes you just want the ease and comfort of hailing a ride from your phone. Here’s what you need to know to get around some of the world’s biggest cities by rideshare, plus a few tips from the people who live there (or like to pretend they live there). PARIS

“Uber is now a major player in Paris (much to the dismay of taxi drivers), but there’s also ridesharing in which people can drive themselves. Paris has Autolib’, the automobile equivalent of Vélib’, the city’s successful bike-share program. This summer, a fleet of electric scooters called CityScoot launched, without the need for a subscription. All that drivers need is access to their mobile phones to unlock a four-digit code. The speed is limited to 45 km per hour and rentals come with insurance, helmets, and hygiene caps. They can be picked up and parked anywhere, creating more flexibility for people who don’t have to worry about finding a designated parking spot.” —Lindsey Tramuta, Paris local expert

Article continues below advertisement

ROME

“Uber is available and easy to use in Rome, and the cost is about the same as a regular taxi, with the added bonus of not having to deal with cash. Keep in mind that it’s best for rides within central Rome as I discovered last October after Ubering to a restaurant on the outskirts of the city, but being unable to get an Uber back. Cue multiple (failed) attempts to use my terrible Italian to call a cab on my own—eventually I had to ask the restaurant to call one for me.” —Aislyn Greene, associate editor TOKYO

“While Uber has a small presence in Tokyo (the only place it operates in the country), it is more expensive than regular taxis, which are abundant, clean, and dependable. The only possible advantage to the former is that it doesn’t assess the late-night surcharge fairly common among taxi companies (typically 20 to 30 percent), so if you’re out partying until the wee hours, it might be slightly more economical.” —Jon Sheer, Tokyo local expert BEIJING

In August, Uber admitted defeat in China, selling its Chinese operations to rival Didi Chuxing. The only catch? Didi doesn’t yet have an English-language app, although if you’re familiar with the way Uber works, you can successfully use the app using this guide. Note that you’ll need to carry cash or to set up Alipay.

Article continues below advertisement