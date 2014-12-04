Vienna’s Moment: Learning to Love Opera in the City of Music

share this article

Photographs by François Coquerel The busker singing outside the electronics store hit an impossibly high note. “That’s gotta be a high C,” I said. “It’s at least a C,” replied Becki. The two of us tried it ourselves. Our shrieks sounded nothing like the clear, ringing vibrato we had just heard from the woman in the black leggings and the puffer jacket. I coughed slightly and touched the scarf that I had coiled around my neck like a diva. “Sore throat,” I said. “Must try to protect my voice.” In Vienna, even the street performers sound like opera stars. The birthplace of Schubert, the workplace of Mozart, and the home of the Vienna Boys’ Choir, Austria’s capital city is stuffed with more singing talent than its pastries are crammed with cream. If you want to learn to sing, there’s no better place to learn from the best. I have no operatic aspirations. In fact, my relationship with the art form is a slightly bruised one. I grew up playing classical violin in orchestras, but I didn’t really encounter opera until I was 21, when I fell for a guy who was passionate about it. He was a few years older than I was, had a well-paid job in an investment bank, and knew how to julienne a carrot: I was overwhelmed by the sophistication. So I devoted my spare time to Verdi and Donizetti and lost myself in librettos, just to try to impress him. Two months later, he dumped me. Ever since, opera has tended to bring out my cynical side. Arias have lost their romance; a single trill can harden my heart. Other forms of singing, however, I love. Show tunes, country songs, jazz standards—I’ll belt them all out in the privacy of my apartment. Just not in public. My sister is a fantastic singer who trained in musical theater, and her excellence has made me timid. These days, I’ve swapped my classical training for bluegrass, and when my band plays, I hide behind my fiddle and maintain a safe distance from the microphone. I’d assumed it was too late now to become any good at singing. My bandmate Becki disagreed. She believes it’s just a matter of taking your voice as seriously as any other instrument. And so we had decided to travel to Vienna, where I would take my first singing lesson and maybe rid myself of some of those opera demons. On our first day, we were discovering a musical culture so rich that even the city’s jeweled and marbled concert halls can’t contain it. Straight after our encounter with the busker, we stumbled across a crowd of a hundred or so spectators sitting on the sidewalk to watch the State Opera’s performance of Faust being relayed live on a giant screen. An old man with a walking stick and an air of connoisseurship sat comfortably next to a pair of young tourists, and a set of smartly dressed ladies shared a bench with a homeless man. All were silently fixated on the chorus, its performance literally larger than life. Beneath our feet, the names of famous composers who had lived and worked in the city were etched out in a walk of fame: Antonio Vivaldi, Anton Bruckner, Franz Schubert, Jean Sibelius. We moved quickly over them; we had another musical appointment to keep in the southwest of the city that evening, and it didn’t involve Tosca or Carmen or Don Giovanni. In my hunt for a singing teacher, I had one proviso: I didn’t want to warble like a Wagnerian handmaiden. The legacy of Mr. Sophisticated Ex-Boyfriend means that while I can still be impressed by the sheer prowess of opera singers—their ability to reach notes most humans could only squeak, the immense power of their lungs—these skills leave me cold. Plus, I find all the melodrama off-putting. I’m always surprised that something that looks and sounds so histrionic can move people to tears. No, if I was going to find my voice, I preferred to imagine some sort of sultry, brassy charm, the kind of thing you’d get if you could travel back in time and persuade Peggy Lee to listen to some Beyoncé. Before our trip, I had made contact with an orchestral musician in Vienna who recommended we go to a “salon” at the home of a jazz singer named Anna Laszlo. Anna moved to Vienna from Hungary to pursue her musical career, and she gives lessons when she isn’t busy performing or recording. Once a month, she invites her students, friends, and anyone else who hears about it to come to a gig held in her own apartment. On our first evening in Vienna, Becki and I headed to the address we’d been given, the second floor of a 20th-century tenement building. It’s the kind of elegant affordable housing that Vienna has in abundance. In the living room, a grand piano nestled cozily in a corner window, with a mismatched medley of sofas and chairs facing it in rows. These filled gradually with two dozen audience members in suits, cocktail dresses, and slippers that they had changed into at the door. One gentleman admired Becki’s gingham-check shirt. “This is very traditional in Austria,” he told her. She was still blushing from the compliment when he added, “Of course, traditionally we’d use it as a tablecloth.” Anna wore a caftan-style dress, and her thick blonde hair was woven into loose braids, the kind a Disney prince would cross a thorny wasteland and scale a castle for. Her three- piece band played jazz standards—“Sweet Georgia Brown,” “All of Me”—and Anna’s rich voice wrapped itself around the familiar words and rhythms like cashmere. A grizzled man with a thick gray mane joined in, juggling four different harmonicas between his fingers

and his lips, and Anna introduced him as her partner, Wolfgang. The band started to play Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli’s “Minor Swing,” and as the song evolved, they began to scat together, each answering the other in a volley of improvisation. The syllables might have been meaningless, but every phrase Anna sang was loaded with expression: teasing, nagging, scolding. “It’s like watching them argue over breakfast,” I whispered to Becki. As the evening progressed, it transformed from a formal gig to a house party. A couple of young men Wolfgang had spotted earlier that day, when they’d been busking Reinhardt tunes in the Museum Quarter, arrived with their guitars and whipped up some gypsy jazz. A few folks danced on the parquet floor, their house shoes sliding underneath them.

Anna agreed to give me a singing lesson later in the week and suggested various venues in the city that offered something different from the classical and opera music that it was famous for. There were jazz and swing clubs, and plenty of folk musicians still played Schrammelmusik, the 19th-century Viennese music that combines violins with a double-necked guitar and a clarinet. High culture may be Vienna’s most visible and marketable feature, but it is by no means the whole story. In fact, the city’s surprisingly diverse music scene was about to launch a surprise: an entry into the Eurovision song contest. Becki is a huge fan of Eurovision; I am less so. This display of musical oddities—Icelandic boy bands bouncing around in neon outfits, German techno performed by milkmaids— takes place one night a year, when member countries of the European Broadcasting Union send acts to perform an original song. (On this occasion, it was being staged in Denmark.) The whole caper is broadcast across Europe and beyond, and enthusiasts host parties in their houses and revel in the high camp of it all. At Becki’s insistence, we watched it in our hotel room, working our way through the minibar, joining in the choruses of songs in languages we understood and a few that we didn’t. Austria’s entry was Conchita Wurst, a drag artist who had made her name in the clubs of Vienna. She sang a power ballad, wearing a gold fishtail dress that could have graced a Bond girl and sporting a Ben Affleck–style beard. We fell asleep before every country had cast its vote, and when we woke up the next morning, Conchita was champion. The newspapers were full of panegyrics to her victory, and TV channels were mooting a homecoming parade at the Presidential palace. Becki was thrilled, and I felt more inspired to sing than ever. If a man with a full beard could make it as a diva, why couldn’t I? A musical acquaintance of Anna’s had suggested I meet her friend Alfred, a baritone who sang in opera houses across the world, to get his take on Vienna’s music scene. A couple of days after the salon, I met up with him in one of Vienna’s famous coffeehouses— the kind that provides a glossary with the menu to explain the nuanced distinctions between a mélange (similar to a cappuccino) and an Einspänner (strong, black, topped with whipped cream). Alfred told me there were no fewer than four music festivals taking place as we spoke, and this was not an unusual number. He said it was only when he was away from home—“in Tokyo, maybe, or Denver”—that he realized how rich his home city is. “I’m so used to it, I don’t see it, but there’s art and music on every corner. It’s all around you.” And while he is more inclined to the worlds of Mozart and Puccini, even Alfred was proud of Conchita Wurst. “She makes her own dresses, you know,” he told me, adding that she is part of a history of Viennese cabaret artists dating to the 1800s. “Everyone comes to Vienna and sees our Klimt, our Ferris wheel [the Wiener Riesenrad], our New Year’s concert. But the old-style cabaret has a really black humor, very satirical. This is the other side of the Viennese people.” He suggested Becki and I hear some Wienerlieder, traditional Viennese songs from the 19th and early 20th centuries that blend the comic with the melancholic. There was, inevitably, a festival of them. Buzzing from our kleiner Brauner—“little brown” cups of espresso that the Viennese knock back like water—we booked tickets to the fest. “I feel 30 percent underdressed for this,” Becki murmured later that day as we stood beneath the ornate molded pillars of the city’s Konzerthaus, mingling with patrons doused in pearls and draped with diamonds. Vienna’s residents, we had noted, always appeared stylishly attired, even if they were just popping out to buy milk. The paradox was that these paragons of style and poise thought nothing of jumping a line, or shoulder-barging you on their way to the bar. As for yielding on the sidewalk—never play chicken with a Viennese. I was nervous. Our German was of the “Bier, bitte?” variety, and certainly wouldn’t stretch to an appreciation of the biting humor we were supposed to encounter in the lyrics of Wienerlieder. But while we may not have gotten the punch lines, we found ourselves chuckling along with the audience anyway. They were theatrical numbers, similar to vaudeville, sung to the accompaniment of a piano. (Head to the taverns in the city’s outlying vineyards, and you can hear them with the more traditional backing of the zither and the hurdy-gurdy.) There was plenty of physical, knockabout comedy, and when the tenor stood to sing about a woman named Clara, we needed no one to translate the pain of unrequited love. All the singers’ expressions transcended not just the vocabulary but the style, too, and I found myself hankering for a rich, full vibrato like theirs. Maybe warbling wasn’t such a bad thing after all. My ambitions whetted, my sore throat forgotten, the next day I took the subway from the city center to the Meidling district for my singing lesson with Anna. It involved rather less singing than I expected, for the first half hour, at least. There were exercises that involved pulling silly faces and squatting on the floor and puffing like an asthmatic dragon. When we did start to make sounds, she had me groan, sigh, and make funny clicking noises in the back of my throat. So much for do-re-mi. On the other hand, blowing raspberries at your teacher is a lot of fun, and by the time Anna had led me through the vocal warm-up, I had lost a good number of my inhibitions. So when she told me to open my jaw “like a fish” and sing “through the roof of your mouth,” I did as I was told. The notes that had been trapped buzzing around my vocal chords were suddenly bouncing around my head and leaping out of my mouth. I stopped, shocked and puzzled. She laughed, and nodded encouragingly. “That is your singing voice,” she said. “And it’s a very good one.”

