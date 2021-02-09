The Teeling x AFAR Giveaway Sweepstakes Official Rules

THE TEELING GIVEAWAY SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ALL DISPUTES WILL BE RESOLVED SOLELY BY BINDING ARBITRATION AND ENTRANTS WAIVE THE ABILITY TO BRING CLAIMS IN A CLASS ACTION FORMAT. SWEEPSTAKES ENTRY PERIOD: The Teeling Giveaway Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) begins at 12:00:01 PM Eastern Time (“ET”) on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 and ends at 03:00:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are age 21 or older at the time of entry. Void in Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, outside the U.S., and wherever else prohibited by law. Employees of AFAR Media (the "Sponsor"), US Sweepstakes & Fulfillment Company (the “Sweepstakes Administrator”) and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family members (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) of, and/or those living in the same household of each, are not eligible to enter. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. HOW TO ENTER: There are two (2) ways to enter. Method #1: Online Entry. During the Sweepstakes Period, visit https://events.blackbirdrsvp.com/afar-x-teeling-whiskey-virtual-tasting and sign up for reminders to attend the “Get Ready for St. Patrick’s Day: Teeling Whiskey x AFAR Instagram Live” broadcast (the “Broadcast”) and submit to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes (the “Online Entry”). Attendance at the Broadcast is not required to participate. Method #2: Instagram Entry. At approximately 10:00:00 AM ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Sponsor will post a Sweepstakes-specific post on its Instagram page @afarmedia (www.instagram.com/afarmedia) (the “Post”). Participants must post a comment on the Post, including #sweepstakes in the comment, no later than 03:00:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes (the “Instagram Entry”). By submitting an Instagram Entry, entrants agree to Instagram’s Terms of Use. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram or Facebook, Inc. IMPORTANT: MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY TO USE OF MOBILE PHONE/DEVICE TO PARTICIPATE IN SWEEPSTAKES. INSTAGRAM IS FREE TO DOWNLOAD AND AVAILABLE FOR iPHONE FROM THE APPLE APPLICATION STORE AND FOR ANDROID FROM THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE. Sponsor may not receive entries from Instagram users with “protected” accounts or profiles that are not public (i.e. user has set the Account so that only people the user has approved can view updates). Instagram posts not received by the Sponsor will not be entered into the Sweepstakes. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address or Instagram account. Incomplete entries will not be accepted and are void. Online Entry and Instagram Entry collectively referred to herein as “Entry” or “Entries”. Limit: One (1) Entry per person per method of entry for a maximum of two (2) entries per person. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, which can be found at https://about.afar.com/privacy-policy/. SWEEPSTAKES ENTRY REQUIREMENTS & CONDITIONS: All Entries must comply with the following minimum guidelines to be eligible: Entrant must be a registered user of Instagram to submit an Entry and must comply with Instagram’s Terms of Use in order to enter the Sweepstakes.

Entry cannot contain content that is irrelevant to the purpose of the Sweepstakes.

Entry cannot be profane, pornographic, sexually explicit or suggestive or contain nudity.

Entry cannot be violent or promote firearms/weapons.

Entry cannot promote alcohol, illegal drugs or tobacco.

Entry cannot defame, misrepresent or contain disparaging remarks about people, brands, products or companies.

Entry cannot contain content that defaces or depicts any person, brand, product or company in a negative or inappropriate manner.

Entry cannot be obscene or offensive, endorse any form of hate or hate group or be derogatory to any ethic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group.

Entry cannot reference or contain materials embodying copyrighted images, names, likenesses or other indicia identifying any brand, products, company or person, living or dead, without permission.

Entry cannot communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill to which Sponsor and Instagram wish to associate.

Entry cannot depict illegal activity and cannot itself be in violation of any law.

Entry may not include images of a known celebrity, famous or well-known person or any image which violates the right of privacy or publicity of any person. By submitting an Entry, the Entrant understands and grants to the Sponsor an irrevocable, perpetual, non-exclusive worldwide license to use his/her Entry, name, hometown and likeness on the Sponsor’s various websites and social media sites and in advertising and/or promotional activities worldwide without compensation, permission or notification. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole and absolute discretion to alter, change or modify any Entry. By submitting an Entry, entrant warrants and represents that: (a) Entry does not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other legal or moral rights of any person or entity; (b) entrant owns all rights to the Entry, including without limitation, copyrights; and (c) entrant will indemnify and hold harmless the Sponsor, Administrator and related entities, agents and assigns from any claims and damages (including reasonable attorneys' fees) arising from or relating to the breach or alleged breach of your representations and warranties herein, the Entry, or entrant’s conduct in creating the Entry, the acceptance or use of any prize or otherwise in connection with this Sweepstakes. SWEEPSTAKES ENTRIES ARE THE VIEWS/OPINIONS OF THE INDIVIDUAL SWEEPSTAKES ENTRANT AND DO NOT REFLECT THE VIEWS OF SPONSOR IN ANY MANNER. PRIZES/APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE (“ARV”)/ODDS: Grand Prizes: There are five (5) Grand Prizes available to be won. Each Grand Prize consists of a La Colombe x Teeling Irish Whiskey Coffee Kit (no alcohol is awarded as part of the prize package). Prize package will include: Two (2) cans of La Colombe vanilla draft latte;

Two (2) 8oz branded Collins glasses;

One (1) grated nutmeg shaker;

Two (2) metal straws; and

One (1) recipe insert.

The total ARV of the Grand Prize is: $125 each. The total ARV of all prizes available to be won: $625 Odds of winning will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received. RANDOM DRAWING: The winners will be selected in a random drawing on or about Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period by the Sweepstakes Administrator, an independent representative of the Sponsor whose decisions are final. WINNER NOTIFICATION & VERIFICATION: In the event a potential prize winner entered via an Instagram Entry, such potential prize winner will be notified by Sponsor via direct message to his/her public Instagram account and/or reply to the comment associated with his/her Instagram Entry (the “Initial Notification”) on or about Wednesday, March 17, 2021. To begin the prize claim process, a potential winner must respond as instructed to the Notification with his/her full name, shipping address, email address and date of birth within 48 hours of the Initial Notification. Any potential prize winner who does not reply to the Notification with the required information and within the specified time period will be disqualified and an alternate winner will be notified. In the event a potential prize winner entered via Online Entry, such potential prize winner will be notified by the Sweepstakes Administrator via email (the “Email Notification”) on or about Wednesday, March 17, 2021 and must respond as instructed to the Email Notification with his/her full name, shipping address, email address and date of birth within 48 hours of the Email Notification. If an Email Notification is returned as undeliverable, or if the selected prize winner fails to claim the prize or if selected winner cannot accept or receive the prize for any reason, or he/she is not in compliance with these Official Rules, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected.

Prizes will be sent to the address provided via email within 4-6 weeks of winner being verified. If a prize notification or prize is returned as undeliverable, or if winner is found to be ineligible or not in compliance with these rules that winner will be disqualified, and the prize may be awarded to an alternate winner in a separate random drawing. If Sponsor is unable to determine and verify a potential winner after repeated alternate drawings or if Sponsor fails to receive a sufficient number of entries to correspond to the number of prizes available to be awarded, Sponsor reserves the right to not award such prize(s). PRIZE CONDITIONS: Prizes are not redeemable for cash, assignable, transferable and may not be substituted except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value at its discretion. Any other incidental expenses on prize not specified herein are the winner’s sole responsibility. Winner is responsible for all federal, state, local and income taxes associated with winning prize. Grand Prize winner will be required to furnish his/her Social Security Number for the sole purpose of preparation of tax forms as required by law. Except where prohibited by law, entry and acceptance of prize constitute permission to use winner's name, prize won, hometown, likeness, video recordings, photographs, and statements for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity (including online posting) in any and all media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification or permission. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winners acknowledge that the Sponsor and all other businesses affiliated with this Sweepstakes and their agents do not make, nor are in any manner responsible for any warranty, representations, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the quality, conditions, fitness or merchantability of any aspect of the prize being offered, except that each merchandise prize shall be subject to its manufacturer’s standard warranty (if any). Once the prize has been delivered to the winner’s provided address, the prize is considered awarded. GENERAL: Although subsequent attempts to enter may be received, only the first complete entry received from a particular entrant for each method of entry will be eligible; subsequent attempts by the same person to enter, including entries submitted with an alternate email address, will be disqualified. Participating entrants agree to these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and the Sweepstakes Administrator, and release the Sponsor, the Sweepstakes Administrator, Teeling Whiskey, Facebook, Inc. and their affiliated companies, and all other businesses involved in this Sweepstakes, as well as the employees, officers, directors and agents of each (the “Released Parties”), from all claims and liability relating to their participation in the promotion, and the acceptance and use/misuse of the prize offered. Participating entrants assume all liability for and Released Parties shall be held harmless against any liability for any injury, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including personal injury or death, or injury to property caused or claimed to be caused in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by participation in this Sweepstakes, acceptance, possession, or use/misuse of the prize, or any claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy, or merchandise delivery. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, entry will be deemed submitted by the "Authorized Account Holder" of the e-mail address submitted or Instagram account used at time of entry. Authorized Account Holder means the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address or to whom the Instagram account is registered. Sponsor may ask any entrant or potential winner to provide Sponsor with proof, to Sponsor’s satisfaction, that such party is the authorized account holder of the email address or Instagram account associated with the entry. Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered, or mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated devices are void. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (i) lost, late, misdirected, damaged or illegible entries; or (ii) error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or for technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry information by Sponsor on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site or any combination thereof; or (iii) any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in the Sweepstakes. By participating in the Sweepstakes, you (i) agree to be bound by these official rules, including all eligibility requirements, and (ii) agree to be bound by the decisions of Sponsor and the Sweepstakes Administrator, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Failure to comply with these official rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor. If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes cannot be run as planned, Sponsor may disqualify any suspect entries or individuals from the Sweepstakes and any sweepstakes it sponsors and (a) suspend the Sweepstakes and modify the Sweepstakes to address the impairment, then resume the Sweepstakes in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; and/or (b) award the prize at random from among the eligible, non-suspect entries received up to the time of the impairment.

