Like Locals Do: Explore a City With a Greeter Guide

Hanging out with a local is the best way to get perspective on a culture. A local ambassador can lead you on a street food tour or take you on an insightful saunter through a historic neighborhood. Or he or she can give you a quick primer on the metro works. But short of making friends in bars (eminently possible), how can you corral a local into spending time showing you around?

The Global Greeter Network was founded by Lynn Brooks and now has programs in France, Greece, Australia, Argentina, and more countries—although each is individually organized. There is also a host of other civic, private, and municipal city greeter programs, most of which are free of charge.

Here are just a few of the greeter programs on offer worldwide.

City of a Thousand Welcomes

Dublin, Ireland

This program pairs up visitors with local ambassadors, who’ll take you out for a pint (or a cup of tea) and teach you the ins and outs of the city. You can sign up on as short notice as two days. There’s also the Global Greeters program Dublin Greeters, launching in May.