Inside a Daring Giraffe Rescue in Kenya

Stranded giraffes. Resourceful conservationists. On a trip to Kenya, wildlife photographer Ami Vitale documented their dramatic tale.

This story is part of Travel Tales, a series of life-changing adventures on afar.com. Read more stories of transformative trips on the Travel Tales home page—and be sure to subscribe to the podcast! I’ve been working in northern Kenya for over a decade right now as a photographer, writer, and filmmaker. I’m always looking for wild stories of hope, where people come together to protect wildlife and the natural world, and do the impossible, against all odds. So this particular story was to document a giraffe rescue—a Rothschild giraffe rescue, to be specific. The Rothschild giraffe is one of the most endangered subspecies of giraffes. They’re really curious, inquisitive creatures and quite intelligent. There are only about 800 of them in Kenya and maybe 2,000 of them left in the world, which isn’t a lot. They’ve lost 80 percent of their population in less than 30 years. About a decade ago, conservationists moved eight of these giraffes to this really remote peninsula far away from humanity. They were doing great and had actually brought peace to two warring communities. Until, well, the next big problem arrived: climate change. We are used to hearing stories about devastating droughts but in the Rift Valley of Kenya, they have been experiencing massive flooding. Huge, sweeping plains became a part of this massive lake. Lake Baringo started expanding and now the lake is growing six inches, every single day. In the last year alone, the peninsula became an island, completely cut off from the rest of the valley. Photo by Ami Vitale/SaveGiraffesNow Today, fewer than 3,000 Rothschild giraffes are left in Africa, with about 800 in Kenya. One giraffe named Asiwa was separated from the rest of her herd (they call them a tower of giraffes). She got stranded on this lower part of the island with crocodiles, hippos, poisonous snakes, and a few warthogs. In fact, her baby got stung. She had a baby down there and it got bitten by a poisonous snake and died. Asiwa was in the most danger, but all eight of these giraffes were at risk. The giraffes were either going to slowly die because there’s not enough food or be killed by predators. And so a plan was hatched to move these giraffes to the mainland, to a 44,000-acre fenced-in conservancy. Then gradually, the goal is to repopulate the whole western Rift Valley where they no longer exist but is their historical home. The hope is in 20 to 30 years, they’re going to be able to repopulate this whole area and bring in more genetic diversity from other areas. But how do you figure out how to get these 16-foot-tall, very leggy creatures to move? In fact, it’s easier to move a rhino or an elephant than it is a giraffe. You’ve got to get them off the island and the only way is by a raft. How do you get the giraffe onto the raft? That’s what they had to figure out, and that rescue is what they wanted me to document. I had to go in advance to make sure that the animals were comfortable with me and the drone. To me, the image that would resonate most [was one] from above, you see all the water around and these creatures on the raft. So I came to the island a couple of weeks before the move was scheduled. I spent all day, every day, first just getting the giraffes used to me, so they wouldn’t run away. Then slowly introducing the drone. Photo by Ami Vitale/SaveGiraffesNow The eight stranded giraffes were, one at a time, towed a mile from the island to their new home. I had to think about: How am I going to film this and photograph it in a way that I’m not going to impact the animals and still tell a powerful story? Can you imagine if they got scared in the middle of the lake, on this raft? Do they jump into the lake? That was everybody’s fear.

The day of the rescue, the whole rescue team got up early, before the light came up. There were about 15 to 20 of us, including vets and people to help move Asiwa onto the boat. The team had decided to start with Asiwa, because she was in the most danger, being stranded by herself on a tiny part of the island. We were all there in the middle of the darkness, but first the vet went out to go and dart her by himself. Nobody [else] was allowed to go because we wanted to make it as quiet as possible. I think there was an intensity and energy that was—it was not an easy thing. Everybody had an opinion. The pressure was really intense. The rescue had to be a success because if Asiwa’s rescue failed and something terrible happened, chances are they wouldn’t try to rescue the other giraffes. If it didn’t work, they probably would have just left them all. To dart a giraffe with a tranquilizer is incredibly dangerous. The challenge after darting Asiwa, is that she might panic because she might think that we were predators trying to shoot her or kill her. She was aware that there were dangers, so her first reaction was to run. She was running, but we were on an island. She actually tried to run right into the water. We all had to run into the water and try to get her back onto the island. When the anesthesia started to work and the men noticed she started to get a little woozy, they had to run around her with ropes. Then they crossed underneath her legs with these ropes to get her to fall. When giraffes go down on the ground, they can literally choke on their own saliva or their brains can be damaged by the changes in blood pressure. It was really critical that when Asiwa fell, the vet was there. It was hard because she was running through all these thick acacias—she can get through a lot of this terrain, but we can’t as humans. Hook-thorn acacia have these thorns that hook you and it’s really painful. The thorns are nasty when you get too close and that is why it got its other name: “wait-a-bit-bush.” It’s like a hook where you have to go back and unhook yourself. Anyway, she was in the middle of all these trees and we’re all getting hooked and cut up and we can’t run quickly and easily. Photo by Ami Vitale/SaveGiraffesNow Vets were on standby to ensure the giraffes were safe, healthy, and relatively calm during and after the journey. In fact, one of the guys on the mission was so badly injured and his wounds became badly infected. He had to go through a whole series of antibiotic treatments—if he hadn’t got treatment, he could have died. He looked like he had been in a war, bloody and torn up by all of the trees. Anyway, once the giraffe fell, then they had to immediately counteract the drug with a reversal drug. If they didn’t, the giraffe would die. At that time, I’m feeling sheer terror. Because all I could think about is Asiwa. I was worried because I have witnessed many giraffe moves that were far simpler than this one and giraffes have died in past translocations. My heart—there was a moment I started to cry because I was worried that it might not be successful. She got darted, they put the reversal drug in, she was really in a difficult place. I think that people were really stressed at that moment. Then they put these socks in her ears to muffle any sounds to calm her down and put a blindfold on her. Then they had to attach ropes so they could guide her towards the giraft. That’s what they called the raft: the giraft.

