Home>Travel inspiration

Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s Cartagena, Colombia

By Milena Damjanov

Jan 23, 2012

share this article
flipboard

share this article
flipboard

Gabriel García Márquez, author of Love in the Time of Cholera and Colombia’s only Nobel laureate, grew up about 100 miles from Cartagena and still keeps a house in the city. His memoir, Living to Tell the Tale, is a nostalgic look at his raucous upbringing that also gives readers a personal view of the recent history of political violence in Colombia.

Photo by Stephanie Trapp. This appeared in the March/April 2011 issue.

popular stories

  1. 8 Best Hawker Centers in Singapore—and What to Eat There

    Food + Drink

  2. We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know

    Tips + News

  3. Clear Launches Reservation Service for Quickly Getting Through TSA

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination

These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination

COVID + Travel

Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

Books

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses

Loyalty + Rewards

Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

COVID + Travel