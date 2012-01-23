Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s Cartagena, Colombia

By Milena Damjanov
Jan 23, 2012
Gabriel García Márquez, author of Love in the Time of Cholera and Colombia’s only Nobel laureate, grew up about 100 miles from Cartagena and still keeps a house in the city. His memoir, Living to Tell the Tale, is a nostalgic look at his raucous upbringing that also gives readers a personal view of the recent history of political violence in Colombia.
Photo by Stephanie Trapp. This appeared in the March/April 2011 issue.
