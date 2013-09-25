Featured Artisan: MCMC Fragrances

“When you travel, you have this ability to lose yourself a little bit.” —Anne McClain, MCMC Fragrances

Anne McClain’s first fragrance evolved from her memories of a few months living in Nepal: the smell of jasmine, the lingering scent of incense lit each day by the mother of the family with whom she stayed. Anne is the founder and creative director behind the Brooklyn-based fragrance brand MCMC Fragrances, which she now runs with her sister, Katie. This particular perfume, Noble, swirls Indian jasmine with Haitian vetiver to channel the spiritual and sensory elements she remembers from Nepal.

“It was a transformative time for me,” she said.

Travel provides the basis for most of Anne’s scents. Since graduating from the Grasse Institute of Perfumery in 2009 (read more about Grasse), Anne has bottled nine fragrances to sell, each a careful combination of tangible ingredients and abstract components. Seven of these scents comprise, fittingly, MCMC’s Stories Collection.

“Most of my inspiration comes from travel, and within that travel, people and nature,” Anne said.

Fragrance lab

Sometimes the connection is explicit: there’s the earthy yet sea-kissed fragrance called Maui; another, breezier scent named Maine. Others are more ambiguous, like Hunter, a mixture of tobacco, Bourbon vanilla, and fir that reminds us of an old, distinguished dive bar furnished in cedar.