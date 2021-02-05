AFAR Advisor and Visit California Know California Quiz Sweepstakes Rules & Regulations

All travel related expenses, including but not limited to, ground transportation to and from home, transportation to and from departure airport, taxes, gratuities, incidentals, upgrades, insurance, service charges, airport surcharges, departure taxes, customs, hotel, resort or property fees, luggage fees, food & beverage and personal expenses such as telephone/Internet charges, and gift shop purchases are the sole responsibility of prize winner. Winner must have valid photo ID and any other required documentation prior to departure. Travel is subject to availability.

The Prize winner and his/her travel companion are responsible for obtaining any travel insurance (and all other forms of insurance) that they may wish to obtain (at their own expense) and hereby acknowledge that the Sponsor has not and will not obtain or provide travel insurance or any other form of insurance.

Photo identification and credit card or cash deposit may be required at any time for incidental charges (e.g., room service, use of telephone/IT services, laundry and all other optional extra services not provided in the Prize). All hotel reservations are based on availability and all holidays may be excluded. Accommodations are subject to availability at time of reservation. Blackout dates, advance booking requirements and travel restrictions may apply. Availability is subject to factors such as weather, seasonality and space availability. Reservations are subject to availability. If weather or other incident or conditions beyond the control of the Sponsor affects the ability for winner and his/her travel companion to redeem any portion of prize during the scheduled date and time, then the Sponsor shall have no further obligation to the winner and/or travel companion. Sponsor shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels, venue operators, transportation companies, prize providers or any other persons providing any prize-related services or accommodations. Sponsor is not liable for expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any transportation or other prize element except at the sole and absolute discretion of Sponsor. If for any reason whatsoever, winner is unable to travel after all travel arrangements have been made and paid, the Sponsor shall have no further obligation to the winner. If Prize is forfeited prior to Sponsor finalizing travel, and there is sufficient time to notify an alternate winner, the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner in a separate random drawing from among all non-winning eligible entries. Winner is responsible for obtaining the proper travel documentation (e.g., valid photo ID, passport and/or visa with a minimum validity 6 months after the date of return) prior to travel.

In the event the winner engages in behavior that, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the hotel reservation, whole or in part, and send the winner home with no further obligation. In the event a winner engages in behavior during travel that (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) is illegal, tortious, or subjects winner to arrest or detention, Sponsor shall have no obligation to pay any damages, fees, fines, judgments or other costs or expenses of any kind whatsoever incurred by winner as a result of such conduct. SPONSOR SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY PERSONAL INJURIES, DEATH, PROPERTY DAMAGE, OR OTHER DAMAGES OR EXPENSES RESULTING FROM OR ARISING OUT OF ANY TRAVEL RELATED TO THE PRIZE OR ANY OTHER ASPECT OF PRIZE WINNER’S ACCEPTANCE OR USE OF THE PRIZE.

Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winners acknowledge that the Sponsor and all other businesses affiliated with this Sweepstakes and their agents do not make, nor are in any manner responsible for any warranty, representations, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the quality, conditions, fitness or merchantability of any aspect of the prize being offered, except that each merchandise prize shall be subject to its manufacturer’s standard warranty (if any).