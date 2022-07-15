What to Do in Eger, Hungary and Its Surroundings

While Hollókő may be only 90 minutes from Budapest, you’ll feel like you have traveled back to the 18th century in this meticulously preserved and restored town. It’s just one of the highlights of northern Hungary. You can also climb Kékestető, the country’s tallest mountain, where panoramic views are paired with crisp subalpine air. Then explore Eger, a beautiful town that somehow manages to remain off the beaten tourist path. End your journey in the region’s largest city, Miskolc, and relax in one of the area’s most unique hot springs—an underground series of pools in a cave system.